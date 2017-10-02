Is Fashion Modern?

Walking through the exhibition, figuring out which items weren’t included becomes almost as interesting as looking at what’s actually there. The curators make a point to say the show is by no means comprehensive, and they invite viewers to include their own personal suggestions through social media. It’s an interesting way to think about our own personal histories, and although we may never know whether fashion is — or isn’t — modern, we know that it’s relevant. Fashion tells our stories, and as long as we keep wearing what we are wearing, the stories will continue to be told. In that way, fashion is both timeless and ephemeral — truly an extension of what it means to be human.