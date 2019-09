Stella started the company four years ago after a 30-day-challenge of self discovery; she was feeling uninspired in her work as a waitress. “When you have a clear picture of yourself, it gives you certain room to want to be expressive,” she explains. “As I started to understand who Nnenna is, I wanted to be more colourful and vibrant,” but it was fashioning a winter scarf that was the kick off. “I tied it around my head and it felt really incredible. And that was one hint to start the company. I just wanted to give other women this really good feeling of wearing beautiful textiles, styling them, and walking out into the world. Everything you wear is saying something. It’s really transformative, it’s really magical.”