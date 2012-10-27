Supermodel. Blogger. Muse. Cosmetics powerhouse. Designer. Wife. Mom. The list of accomplishments under Iman's always chic belt is awe-inspiring. One of the most memorable bold-faced names defining an era of iconic beauty, the Somali style star's packed-to-the-brim schedule leaves us breathless, to say the least.
Needless to say, we're all ears when it comes to this model-turned-mogul, and when given the chance to snoop around her Midtown Manhattan offices and have a little sit-down, we didn't think twice. From all things beauty and skin care to Hedi's first collection at Saint Laurent (he's a big Bowie fan, so she introduced them...no big deal), this forever-stunning icon was happy to share...she even threw in a little supermodel dish for good measure.
Ahead, everything we learned (including the anti-aging secrets we would have otherwise chalked up to a Faustian pact).
Iman wears a Rachel Zoe top and jacket, Levi's jeans, and Global Chic shoes and ring.