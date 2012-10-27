Needless to say, we're all ears when it comes to this model-turned-mogul, and when given the chance to snoop around her Midtown Manhattan offices and have a little sit-down, we didn't think twice. From all things beauty and skin care to Hedi's first collection at Saint Laurent (he's a big Bowie fan, so she introduced them...no big deal), this forever-stunning icon was happy to share...she even threw in a little supermodel dish for good measure.