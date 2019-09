When Gvasalia announced in June that he was quitting the catwalk , it was assumed he was onto the next big thing — and that the industry would soon follow. “I got bored,” he told Vogue. “I think it needs to enter a new chapter. Fashion shows are not the best tool. We did the show in the sex club, the restaurant, the church. We brought forward the season, we showed men’s and women’s together. It’s become repetitive and exhausting. We will do something when there’s the time and the need for it. It will be more like a surprise.” But maybe that next big thing meant shifting all of his attention to Balenciaga ? A buyer suggested as much to HighSnobiety, saying, “We’ve also heard from Vetements’ own internal team that the best designs were sent to Balenciaga. It seems like the second-grade designs are left behind at Vetements.”