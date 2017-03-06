Balenciaga Isn't Relaunching Couture, But Yes, Those Were Couture Dresses

The ready-to-wear portion of the collection was sourced in the complimentary ideas of "spontaneous social habits" and "the reconsideration of existing objects," which are "specifically aimed at developing coolness and elegance for a new Balenciaga woman." Coolness, for sure: Gvasalia isn't here for celebrities (save for Kim Kardashian, thanks to an old Yeezy-Vetements connection), so it'd make sense that the silhouettes don't follow the red carpet-friendly formula of long, slim, and pretty. However, we're interested to see which A-listers will try their hand at the massive forms. And if they don't, well, if there's anything Gvaslia has proved thus far: The show will go on.