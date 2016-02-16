What Was It Really Like To Watch That Marc Jacobs Show

When said out loud, "Fashion Week" has a double meaning — and for anyone who's ever been a part of all the action, feeling weak is not only par for the course, it's often the reason we love fashion to begin with. So, in honor of the moments of chaos, beauty, and excitement that made us feel weak, we present My Fashion Week-ness: a compilation of accounts from some of the industry's biggest players. They're spilling their most memorable stories from Fashion Weeks gone by, and the ones that keep them coming back for more.
Edward Enninful has had quite the career. Last time you might have heard of W magazine's fashion and style director was when we told you about his latest collaboration with photographer Nick Knight and Beats by Dre, which showcased some of our favorite supermodels (or as Enninful calls them, "the girls") as the seven deadly sins. Or perhaps before that, you caught wind of his vow to stand up for more diversity in fashion.
But today, we come to you with his account of a moment in fashion he'll never forget: Marc Jacobs' spring 2016 show in New York City. The girls walked a runway that resembled more of a red carpet (as if it was an extravagant film premiere), replete with a step-and-repeat. This is what it was like to sit in the Ziegfeld theater and watch the spectacle:
"What's really stayed with me over the past season was the last Marc Jacobs presentation. I mean, I love the Ziegfeld theater; just to be in a place... Designers always aim to transport you, and I really felt transported to another time, another place... Sitting in a cinema with my popcorn and my editor sitting in another booth. It wasn't your usual, you know, everybody in a straight line...
"And I remember feeling...I don't know, all of my peers and everyone just felt so excited. You felt like you were experiencing a moment, and not just in fashion, but amongst us, like kids in a cinema. And I haven't experienced that in fashion for a long time, that sense of sort of being childish together. We all go off and do what we do, you know, but that moment just to me, was quite magical somehow."
