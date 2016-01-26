See Naomi, Kate, Karlie, & More As The 7 Deadly Sins

What would a troupe of major models embodying the seven deadly sins look like? You're about to find out: Super-stylist Edward Enninful has joined forces with Beats By Dre to create a short film to honor Enninful's glittering 25-year-long career. Famed photographer Nick Knight of SHOWstudio directed the short, which features eight models representing seven sins. Why eight models? Well, gluttony is represented by two. (Go figure.)



This is the sexiest morality lesson we’ve ever seen, and it stars Kate Moss as lust, Naomi Campbell channeling pride, Karlie Kloss representing greed, Lara Stone and Anna Ewers depicting gluttony, Mariacarla Boscono as sloth, Karen Elson as wrath, and Jourdan Dunn as envy.



The film, which sets the all-star cast of models against seven different colors, with a soundtrack of seven different songs, will be publicly screened on January 29 on the Beats by Dre billboard in Times Square before premiering globally on ShowStudio.com on Febuary 13. To accompany the film, Beats by Dre will produce a limited-edition line of headphones that will be available by invitation only. If this is all sounding a bit fashun-exclusive, don’t be deterred. The visuals are sensational. Check out a couple of GIFs below: