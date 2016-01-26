See Naomi, Kate, Karlie, & More As The 7 Deadly Sins

What would a troupe of major models embodying the seven deadly sins look like? You're about to find out: Super-stylist Edward Enninful has joined forces with Beats By Dre to create a short film to honor Enninful's glittering 25-year-long career. Famed photographer Nick Knight of SHOWstudio directed the short, which features eight models representing seven sins. Why eight models? Well, gluttony is represented by two. (Go figure.)
This is the sexiest morality lesson we’ve ever seen, and it stars Kate Moss as lust, Naomi Campbell channeling pride, Karlie Kloss representing greed, Lara Stone and Anna Ewers depicting gluttony, Mariacarla Boscono as sloth, Karen Elson as wrath, and Jourdan Dunn as envy.
The film, which sets the all-star cast of models against seven different colors, with a soundtrack of seven different songs, will be publicly screened on January 29 on the Beats by Dre billboard in Times Square before premiering globally on ShowStudio.com on Febuary 13. To accompany the film, Beats by Dre will produce a limited-edition line of headphones that will be available by invitation only. If this is all sounding a bit fashun-exclusive, don’t be deterred. The visuals are sensational. Check out a couple of GIFs below:
This is the sexiest morality lesson we’ve ever seen, and it stars Kate Moss as lust, Naomi Campbell channeling pride, Karlie Kloss representing greed, Lara Stone and Anna Ewers depicting gluttony, Mariacarla Boscono as sloth, Karen Elson as wrath, and Jourdan Dunn as envy.
The film, which sets the all-star cast of models against seven different colors, with a soundtrack of seven different songs, will be publicly screened on January 29 on the Beats by Dre billboard in Times Square before premiering globally on ShowStudio.com on Febuary 13. To accompany the film, Beats by Dre will produce a limited-edition line of headphones that will be available by invitation only. If this is all sounding a bit fashun-exclusive, don’t be deterred. The visuals are sensational. Check out a couple of GIFs below:
Advertisement
So, why all the fuss over Enninful’s career? At the age of 16, he was scouted as a model for i-D magazine on the London Underground in 1990. Three years later, he was running the magazine’s fashion department. He’s behind some of the industry’s most arresting imagery of his era, with which he deftly tackled topics such as racism and plastic surgery. He has friends in high, high places (Campbell refers to him as "brother"), and has had successful stints at Vogue as well as Vogue Italia; he's currently fashion director at W magazine.
“I really didn’t want anything that was looking back at my career. I wanted to do something that was very now and very forward-looking,” Enningful told WWD of the collaboration. As for how Enninful selected the models? “That was the toughest part,” he told the publication. “In the end I just had to sit with Nick [Knight] and decide who is the model that best epitomizes each sin.” But Kate Moss was quick to stake out hers: “Straight away Kate said, 'I’m lust.' She claimed it." The results of Moss' selected sin (plus a few other GIFs from the film) are below:
“I really didn’t want anything that was looking back at my career. I wanted to do something that was very now and very forward-looking,” Enningful told WWD of the collaboration. As for how Enninful selected the models? “That was the toughest part,” he told the publication. “In the end I just had to sit with Nick [Knight] and decide who is the model that best epitomizes each sin.” But Kate Moss was quick to stake out hers: “Straight away Kate said, 'I’m lust.' She claimed it." The results of Moss' selected sin (plus a few other GIFs from the film) are below:
Advertisement