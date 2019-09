See Naomi, Kate, Karlie, & More As The 7 Deadly Sins

So, why all the fuss over Enninful’s career? At the age of 16, he was scouted as a model for i-D magazine on the London Underground in 1990. Three years later, he was running the magazine’s fashion department. He’s behind some of the industry’s most arresting imagery of his era, with which he deftly tackled topics such as racism and plastic surgery. He has friends in high, high places (Campbell refers to him as "brother"), and has had successful stints at Vogue as well as Vogue Italia; he's currently fashion director at W magazine.“I really didn’t want anything that was looking back at my career. I wanted to do something that was very now and very forward-looking,” Enningful told WWD of the collaboration. As for how Enninful selected the models? “That was the toughest part,” he told the publication. “In the end I just had to sit with Nick [Knight] and decide who is the model that best epitomizes each sin.” But Kate Moss was quick to stake out hers: “Straight away Kate said, 'I’m lust.' She claimed it." The results of Moss' selected sin (plus a few other GIFs from the film) are below: