Maybe it has something to do with the fact that it was selling nearly $2K sweatshirts, or maybe it's because Gvasalia himself admitted he wouldn’t pay for his own designs, but retailers who spoke to HighSnobiety (anonymously) said the brand has lost its lustre with clientele. “Everyone is waving it goodbye already,” one former luxury store manager said. “The prices get to the point where you can’t justify it any more and without that hype from the beginning to get people excited, they’re just like, ‘you’re having a laugh.’” A former Vetements employee echoed that sentiment, citing the company’s move to Zurich as the final straw that broke the HypeBeast’s back.