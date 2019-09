Though born and raised in New York, model and activist Bethann Hardison became a household name when she took her turn on the catwalk at the Battle of Versailles, a historic fashion show that took place in Versailles and put American fashion on the map. With that moment, Hardison became one of the first Black models to walk a European runway. She's since devoted her career to the ethical treatment and advancement of models of color across the globe, which she discusses in depth in this week's episode of UnStyled with Refinery29's co-founder and global editor-in-chief Christene Barberich. For Hardison, the concept of racial equality is a simple one. Yet as history shows, it's a battle that's hard fought and long from over — but not if she has anything to do with it.