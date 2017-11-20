No one saw the inequalities in fashion to be discrimination at the time?

BH: "No. In 2007, casting directors were writing to the model agencies [asking] 'No Blacks, no ethnics;' telling them 'Before you even send a girl to us: no Blacks, no ethnics.' It's the good news and bad news about our industry: We talk in identity. We talk about what someone is when we book them. We recognize it because that's what you do. You say, 'We want redheads, we don’t want redheads,' [for example]. We're very specific about what someone should look like. But it has eliminated entire races of people."