Thanks To Eckhaus Latta, Jeans For The Cool Mom Are Here

It's that time again: The pervasive, universally adored mom jeans are back. Well, they didn't go anywhere, really, but with an update courtesy of Eckhaus Latta, they're new again — and less mom-like than ever. Don't be alarmed — they've still got their high-waisted shape and perfectly vintage, sky blue wash. Now, however, they also come with the most badass butt pockets yet. Tweaked ever so slightly, putting your hands on your hips has never been more fun. Say goodbye to the "Regular Mom" jean, and behold, the "Cool Mom" jean.
“To feature our classic denim, we wanted to create a classic denim campaign that showcased the jeans first and foremost, but fused with our signature casting and playfulness,” designers Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta said via press release. And instead of showcasing their spring 2018 denim line with any old campaign, the duo chose instead to troll iconic denim ads of the past, a move much more aligned with their provocative image. “The self-deprecating nature of clowns became the perfect fit,” they added. Shot by photographer Hanna Moon, the images feature model May Hong, Camila Venturini (of the @fotine_paura duo), adult actor Brody Blomqvist, and more.
They may not be as cheap as a vintage pair from your local thrift store (price tags range from $290 to $325), but they're sure to last you just as long as your own mom's jeans have (plus, you can pass them down, too). For the past few seasons, Eckhaus Latta has brought energy back to New York with their eclectic runway shows and even bolder casting moves — and now, they're doing the same to denim. And with their latest campaign, high-waisted Mom jeans aren't just a throw-on-and-go closet staple, but — dare we say — statement-making, wearable works of art.
Eckhaus Latta’s spring 2018 denim collection is available now at Eckhaus Latta, online, and select retailers.