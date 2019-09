Thanks To Eckhaus Latta, Jeans For The Cool Mom Are Here

They may not be as cheap as a vintage pair from your local thrift store (price tags range from $290 to $325), but they're sure to last you just as long as your own mom's jeans have (plus, you can pass them down, too). For the past few seasons, Eckhaus Latta has brought energy back to New York with their eclectic runway shows and even bolder casting moves — and now, they're doing the same to denim. And with their latest campaign, high-waisted Mom jeans aren't just a throw-on-and-go closet staple, but — dare we say — statement-making, wearable works of art.