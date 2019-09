It's also the perfect time to incorporate one of our favorite pieces: the cropped jacket. These styles say, "Hey, cold weather, we see you coming, but we've still got time to play it cool." They're practical enough to protect us from the fall chill, but not as serious as our long wool coats or as cumbersome as our go-to winter puffers. Not to mention, when paired with a high-waisted jean or trouser, these cropped silhouettes create a universally flattering look we can't seem to get enough of.