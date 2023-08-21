These Chic Cropped Jackets Are The Perfect Layer For Unpredictable Weather

ADVERTISEMENT
So far this summer we've seen heatwaves, weeks of rain and more recently, a strange warm-but-unpredictable weather that catches us off-guard on a near daily basis. To combat this, we've donned everything from bikinis and sun hats to rain boots and waterproof coats. And now, instead of hopping straight into cashmere sweaters and thick outerwear, it's time to add light layers that keep you cosy without overheating once the sun comes out.
Enter the cropped jacket. These styles say, "Hey, cold weather, we see you coming, but we've still got time to play it cool." They're practical enough to protect us from a sudden drop in temperature, but won't overheat us like our long wool coats or be as cumbersome as our marshmallow-like winter puffers.
Not to mention, the chic-cropped silhouette was all over New York Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 runways. Although models were sporting the shorter design in itty bitty black shorts and tights from brands like Sergio Hudson, the style can easily be dressed with a classic pair of jeans or trousers for a casual spin. These cropped silhouettes create a universally flattering look no matter which route you take, and we can't seem to get enough of them.
Don't waste time pondering over which outerwear to wear for the iffy weather and instead take full advantage of the in-between seasons with these chic cropped jackets. They really are the much-needed everyday essential while you wait for trench coat season to arrive. Scroll ahead to shop our carousel of the best cropped jackets from preppy tweed silhouettes to classic denim styles.
