12 Of The Best Cosy & Classic Cashmere Knits

For seekers of cosy, cashmere is the holy grail of fibres. When winter temperatures drop and the knitwear comes out, connoisseurs reach for their secret stash of prized goat-hair-woven jumpers and cardigans, swaddling themselves in cashmere's silky-soft and supremely insulating weight.
Demand for this precious commodity has historically outstripped supply (and is priced accordingly), but thanks to it's hard-wearing durability and soft-as-they-come feel, a cashmere piece is a classic for a reason - and they're for life. Store in dust bags, invest in a knitwear shaver and keep those moth balls close. The question now is do you go for a perennial classic - black, navy, camel - or a mood-boosting bright?
Click through to see the softest sweaters that the internet has to offer.
