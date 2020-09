If you haven’t seen the slew of woven dresses that have taken over Instagram this summer, let us get you up to speed with the most coveted pieces on the block. Arguably the most recognisable is Cult Gaia’ s Serita dress, which has been a hit with everyone from Hailey Bieber to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for its knotted design and backless detailing. Similarly, House of Sunny’s green swirling Hockney dress (spotted here on Kendall Jenner ) has caused a major stir online, selling out three times.