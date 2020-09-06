When your hear the words 'knitted dress', it’s likely that your brain goes straight to the turtleneck jumper dress in the back of your wardrobe. Thankfully, we’re not gearing up for winter weather just yet and are instead turning our attention to knitted frocks that work for sunshine-filled days and cooler temperatures alike.
If you haven’t seen the slew of woven dresses that have taken over Instagram this summer, let us get you up to speed with the most coveted pieces on the block. Arguably the most recognisable is Cult Gaia’s Serita dress, which has been a hit with everyone from Hailey Bieber to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for its knotted design and backless detailing. Similarly, House of Sunny’s green swirling Hockney dress (spotted here on Kendall Jenner) has caused a major stir online, selling out three times.
Don’t worry if designer dresses aren’t in your budget, there are plenty of brilliant high street and vintage iterations, too. Whether you are in the market for an oatmeal strappy number from Arket or a fiery orange frock from Etsy, the internet is brimming with options to suit every style and budget.
With only a little while longer to enjoy the sunshine, it's good to invest in pieces that can easily make the transition from late summer to autumn. Working just as well with fisherman sandals and sunnies as it does with combat boots and a trench coat, the knitted dress slots into just about every season.
To take a look through our top picks, click through the slides ahead…