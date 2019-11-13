Autumn is a truly thrilling time for our wardrobes: lashings of corduroy, ankle boots galore and every style of coat under the (nonexistent) sun, from fuzzy faux fur to patent trenches. And we have a plethora of films to look to for autumnal style inspiration, from When Harry Met Sally's turtleneck knits to The Graduate's blazers and leopard print.
There's one true hero of this season, though, a perennial wardrobe staple that sees us through every situation from Halloween and Bonfire Night to the dark days of February: the rollneck. While there is plenty of choice in this category (think Beyond Retro's Renew Vintage selection or Monki's ribbed pieces), the humble black long-sleeved rollneck is the most classic.
To celebrate the versatility of the rollneck, we've taken Uniqlo's offering and given it eight new leases of life, from under an office party-ready Ganni dress to tucked into '70s flared denim, perfect for a Sunday roast.
Here's to the rollneck, and every which way we'll be wearing it this season.