Shiv Roy Is The Mad Queen Now In This Week’s Succession

Logan lies, Shiv schemes — this isn’t late breaking news, but much like all dysfunctional families, when these two hit their stride, they feel untouchable. Shiv convinces her brothers to help her take down Rhea (she still has to update them on her latest plan by episode’s end), and it’s fun to see the Roy kids rally together with a common enemy — except Connor (Alan Ruck), who likes Rhea, mostly just to play devil’s advocate. And because he’s broke over Willa’s play. Speaking of that play, two of its cast members have lent themselves as unknowing pawns in the Roy children’s latest game of human chess. We already know about Shiv’s tryst with one of the actors, back when Tom was being a boar on the floor in Hungary, but we also see Kendall fall into a deep lust for Jennifer (Sydney Lemmon), who follows him to Scotland as his plus-one. Behind closed doors, Kendall and Roman couldn’t have more opposite approaches to women they’re interested in. Kendall is all cuddles and kisses, while Roman is all, “Gerri, should we get married? Like I abduct you and force you to live with me? You eat me, I eat you, like they do in Germany?” (Gerri ignores the comment, but does continue to groom Roman for a potential takeover — she’s still having him court Eduard Asgarov [Babak Tafti], a Azerbaijani billionaire who has deep pockets and shallow taste. He and Roman buy a soccer team together.) But then, after Jennifer asks Kendall if he realises he’s obsessed with his dad, he goes cold. He points out that she says “awesome” too much, and ditches her on a cold balcony, telling an assistant to basically get her out of his site.

