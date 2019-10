Shiv Roy Is The Mad Queen Now In This Week’s Succession

In order for her to renew that coupon, she needs to leave it in the junk drawer in her kitchen (you know the one, we all have it) and only retrieve it right before the expiration date. This is the new play: Rhea will take all the heat for the nth round of cruise drama . This time, a guy named James Wiesel who worked as an accountant in cruises is threatening to come forward about the shadow logs, the NDAs, and the inappropriate actions of the late (Mo) Lester. The “What The Fuck Are We Going To Do Committee“ (Gerri, Karolina, Hugo, Frank) try to buy his silence, going up to $20 million, but Wiesel (or "Weasel," as the Roys have taken to calling him) won’t budge. Turns out, one of Logan’s enemies is backing this guy, insuring and protecting him in order to take down Waystar Royco. They don’t say it, but it’s probably our favourite Batman and Robin duo, Stewy (Arian Moayed) and Sandy (Larry Pine). While the WTFAWGTDC are busy worrying over what to do, Shiv sees her opportunity. She tells her dad that she thinks Rhea is a good person to lead the company, knowing full well that the first move in fixing this major cruise upset would be to swap CEOs again. Rhea is in the dark about the latest drama, which means if all goes according to plan, she’ll be forced to leave the company, giving Shiv the opportunity to cash in that coupon: Good For One CEO Title At A Major Media Conglomerate. There’s a snake in the grass, and her name is Shiv, and we love her.