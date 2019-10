While onstage with her brothers, Shiv and Kendall start butting heads. In fact, this whole episode hinges around the toxic feuding between the three siblings, worse than ever now that Shiv’s CEO-sized secret is out to the family. Her brothers see her as real competition now, and having watched her work in politics for years, they know just how cunning and ruthless she can be. So, the guys are on the defensive. (Although Roman does wish to collaborate with one woman: Gerri. No, not like that — although maybe like that. He proposes that he and Gerri team up. He basically promises her that if she agrees to form an alliance with him she’d be filthy rich and no longer be “wallpaper” to everyone. She doesn’t jump on the opportunity.) The tension that has been building all episode spills out onstage when they each give conflicting answers on the company’s response to the allegations in NYMag. Shiv says there will be consequences (taking the feminist stance that she doesn’t really believe it — she’s Shiv first, not women first), while Kendall tries to avoid condemning the company. Roman throws in a “we will do whatever anyone wants!” which is the stupidest response until Shiv gets a little too comfortable in her position of power in her navy turtleneck and checkered pants. She basically calls her dad a dinosaur to the panel's host (a woman), and locks eyes with Nan in the audience telling them (her) that she promises to fix this dated, archaic company.