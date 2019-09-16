Yeah…it doesn’t go over well. Backstage after the panel, Marcia (Hiam Abbass) scolds her with a stewing Logan by her side. Roman and Kendall piggy-back off Marcia’s stern words, and the former quips that she “barbecued” Dad. In response, Logan smacks him across the face, inciting a pretty wild chain reaction: Kendall immediately jumps in front of a shocked Roman, standing directly between his little brother and his dad. Kendall's really pissed off, and screams at his father to leave Roman alone; Tom looks over, shocked; and Shiv takes a step back away from the angry white man in front of her, leaning towards Roman. It’s a telling scene, not just to show how big of a shit storm Shiv managed to dredge up as a bit of revenge on her father, but also in its portrayal of the deeper dynamics between the siblings. Kendall has been sucking up to his dad because he is literally being blackmailed by him, but we have to remember that when we first met him, he wasn’t daddy’s little boy. He wanted to rebel from the family, and he wanted to learn how to stand up to his father, a legitimate bully. Seeing him come to Roman’s defence like that also brings back the conversation from season one’s, “Prague,” when Roman reveals his father used to keep him in a dog cage because not all his kids were made to be leaders.