Is Dany Really Turning Into The Mad Queen?

Last week, Emilia Clarke cryptically teased that episode 5 of Game Of Thrones's eighth season will be the most intense, and now the ending of episode 4, "The Last of the Starks" suggests why . Not only does the final shot of the episode, which shows Daenerys's (Clarke) face after Cersei (Lena Headey) executed Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), prove the Last War is coming, it also may prove a long-suspected theory that Daenerys will follow in her father's footsteps and become the Mad Queen.