This means that the people you thought were safe after the Battle Of Winterfell, in which we actually lost fewer characters than we were expecting , must still be in danger. Presumably, the ensuing conflict is between Cersei and the North — perhaps it's the "last war" that Daenerys (Clarke) referred to in the promo for episode four. Whatever it is, it sounds like it's going to be brutal. Basically, Emilia Clarke just told everyone to dust off those deadpools