Everyone is preparing for battle in their own way, with new weapons, new swords , a few drinks, and a sense that they might not survive to see the next day. War is finally here. So you should figure out your best Game of Thrones death pool bets. Game of Thrones has never been coy about killing off characters. With only four episodes to go until the entire series if over, more than likely a few — if not many — of our favorite people in Westeros will die before the end of the finale season's upcoming third episode. But who?