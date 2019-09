It was also enough to inspire plenty of Arya and Gendry romance theories that prove without a shadow of a doubt that they’re the only Westeros duo that really matters. (Sorry, Jon and Dany.) Of course, the idea of these two becoming a power couple of sorts isn’t exactly a brand new notion. Many viewers have hoped that if Arya and Gendry end up surviving this war between the living and the dead that they’d find their way back to each other and live happily ever after. (Well, as happily as happy can be on a show like this.) But their potential union isn’t just some distant wish anymore. Now that they’re in Winterfell together, a possible romance could ensue and if these theories are any indication, the show has been laying the groundwork for their relationship this entire time.