The season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones saw Arya reuniting with several people from her past. This included her brother, Jon Show, The Hound, and Gendry, whom she became close friends with while on the run from the Lannisters after her father’s beheading. The two of them hadn’t seen each other since Season 3, so getting to see them interact again was a real treat.
It was also enough to inspire plenty of Arya and Gendry romance theories that prove without a shadow of a doubt that they’re the only Westeros duo that really matters. (Sorry, Jon and Dany.) Of course, the idea of these two becoming a power couple of sorts isn’t exactly a brand new notion. Many viewers have hoped that if Arya and Gendry end up surviving this war between the living and the dead that they’d find their way back to each other and live happily ever after. (Well, as happily as happy can be on a show like this.) But their potential union isn’t just some distant wish anymore. Now that they’re in Winterfell together, a possible romance could ensue and if these theories are any indication, the show has been laying the groundwork for their relationship this entire time.
Advertisement
Robert Baratheon Foreshadowed Arya & Gendry's Marriage
As reddit user darrylthedudeWayne astutely points out, King Robert discussed the Baratheons and the Starks joining their houses all the way back in Season 1. “We were meant to rule together. If your sister had lived, we’d have been bound by blood,” Robert told Ned. “Well, it’s not too late. I have a son, you have a daughter. We will join our houses.”
Granted, he was referring to Joffrey and Sansa at the time, but what if it was Martin's way of foreshadowing that Robert’s bastard son, Gendry, and Ned’s daughter, Arya, would be the ones to accomplish this task?
Gendry & Arya Will Take The Iron Throne
There’s all of this talk about Daenerys and Jon Snow having vital claims to the Iron Throne, but as reddit user PMMEYOURFAVSMELL points out, it’s also possible that Gendry could “claim the throne for House Baratheon with Arya at his side.” His father was king, after all, and if the theory about Cersei Lannister being his mother turns out to be true, he’d have a very strong claim to the Iron Throne. The two of them could rule Westeros together and bring a type of peace and prosperity to the kingdom that it’s never experienced before.
Arya & Gendry Will Revive House Baratheon
Reddit user darrylthedudeWayne believes the greatest proof that this Arya and Gendry romance will happen lies within the Baratheon family line. When Joffrey ordered the execution of all of King Robert’s bastard children, Gendry became the last living member of House Baratheon. He alone can carry on the Stag sigil, and given how prominently that house is featured on the series, it seems unlikely it’ll all end with him. And who better to help him raise a strong new generation of Baratheon children than Arya? No one would dare mess with those kids.
Advertisement
Arya & Gendry Will Kill The Night King
In the season 8 premiere, Arya asked Gendry to make her a special weapon, which will presumably help her to better defeat the White Walkers when they arrive. But it’s also possible that she intends to go after the Night King himself. Reddit user rsh7 believes Arya will use the face of one of the dead wights or White Walkers in order to get in close proximity with their leader. If that ends up happening and she uses that weapon, then that means Arya and Gendry would have defeated the Night King together, proving once and for all that they truly are the ultimate power couple.
Fans will just have to keep watching to see how it all plays out, but if these theories are any indication, an Arya and Gendry romance is pretty inevitable at this point.
Advertisement