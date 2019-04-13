There are and have been many couplings in Game of Thrones that are downright awful, but Arya and Gendry have always been a breath of fresh air in the face of that. Arya was very young the last time she saw Gendry, but she already knew she felt strongly for him. Now that so much time has passed, and they're poised to reunite, this could be the chance they need to get together once and for all.