Arya herself adds credence to that explanation, telling Gendry, “We’re probably going to die soon. I want to know what it’s like before that happens.” This isn't romance — it's horny pragmatism. So, she kisses Gendry before tossing him into a pile of provisions that make for a perfect stand-in bed. When Arya realizes Gendry is taking his sweet time slipping his trousers off, she quips, “I’m not the Red Woman, take your own bloody pants off.” As he obliges, she gets on top of him. Arya may be a sex novice, but she is the one controlling every single part of this sex scene, down to which positions are on the metaphorical table. Kiss-happy Gendry is more than happy to follow her lead.