Then, “Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” brings us to the random corridor of Winterfell’s basement where Arya slowly unveils her plan to seduce Gendry, whom she once intensely checked out during an especially sultry session of smithing . First, she asks him just how many women he has slept with. It’s unclear why Arya is investigating Gendry's sexual history — is this her playful way of getting him to talk about sex? — but, a personal favorite theory is that Arya is hoping to confirm Gendry may know something about pleasing a woman before giving him his momentous sex assignment. If you may only get one roll in the grain before becoming a blue-eyed zombie, you want it to be good, right?