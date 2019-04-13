Beyond vague allusions to old age and youth, the characters ages on Game Of Thrones isn't discussed much. So if you don’t know how old your faves are supposed to be, you’re not alone. Fans now know that Daenerys Targaryen is Jon Snow’s aunt (why have one incestuous relationship on the show when you can have two?), but how close are the aunt and nephew couple in age? Cersei and Jaime are twins, but are Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau actually the same age?
Occasionally, the ages on Game of Thrones don’t make sense: the general rule is that characters age one year every season, but somehow Gilly’s baby is still a baby. Of course, not every plot on the show is airtight. Remember when it took Arya approximately five minutes to travel from Braavos to The Twins?
The show was once rife with silver foxes (miss you, Charles Dance and Diana Rigg), but as it hurtles toward the series finale, Thrones has focused in on its younger characters. None of the actors who remain in the thick of the titular game are over the age of 60. However, the same isn’t exactly true for the characters — click through to learn which force of evil is actually 8,000 years old.