Beyond vague allusions to old age and youth, the characters ages on Game Of Thrones isn't discussed much. So if you don’t know how old your faves are supposed to be, you’re not alone. Fans now know that Daenerys Targaryen is Jon Snow’s aunt (why have one incestuous relationship on the show when you can have two?), but how close are the aunt and nephew couple in age? Cersei and Jaime are twins, but are Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau actually the same age?