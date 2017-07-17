Arya Stark Just Got The Best Revenge & The Internet Can't Handle Her Fierceness

the north remembers - arya stark #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/L3mJ0zr0Ta— SOFIÄ (@h8delaspecas) July 17, 2017
Arya: the North remembers— Giulianno (@chuy_terry) July 17, 2017
Me: #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/nr6a6KSHJa
Watching the opening scene with Arya like:#GameOfThrones #WinterIsHere #thenorthremembers pic.twitter.com/PI4RvRyJac— Jen (@FlyersFanJen) July 17, 2017
"When they ask you what happened here, tell them that the North remembers" is just gonna be what I say to people from now on.— Robert Mays (@robertmays) July 17, 2017
Arya: "Tell them the North remembers" #GameOfThrones #WinterIsHere #GoTS7— xvcbdl ❀ (@xavecbdl) July 17, 2017
GOT fandom: pic.twitter.com/nzEoFTA8VY
My urge to get a Direwolf tattoo with "The North remembers" on it has risen SIGNIFICANTLY. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/vrSBLXnZRE— Tylo Ren (@TylerJavier) July 17, 2017
"Tell them The North remembers, tell them 'Winter came for the House of Frey.'" - Arya Stark— sarai rojas (@saritarojitas) July 17, 2017
My girl is on ? #GoTS7 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/bktuIWwWo3
Arya Stark in the first 3 minutes: #GameOfThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/aK3dKvoqHO— Kayla Marie (@KP_KaylaMarie) July 17, 2017