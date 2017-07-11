After what felt like the longest hiatus in TV history, Game Of Thrones is returning to HBO this Sunday night. Yes, winter is here, and if recent spoilers are accurate, it’s going to be the most action-packed season yet. As the Starks reunite and Daenerys approaches Westeros (with a few familiar faces backing her no less), long-separated characters will finally cross paths and battle it out for the Iron Throne.
But before the storylines intersect, you’ll probably need a refresher course in every death, betrayal, twist, and alliance made in season 6. Make sure you scroll through the gallery for details on what happened to your favorite characters last season (and click on their names for even more information) before Sunday's premiere. With so much unfolding in the first few minutes, you’re going to need all the help you can get.