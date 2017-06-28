As the premiere date for Game of Thrones season 7 creeps ever closer, the HBO series' stars are dropping more hints about the whirlwind of amazingness hitting us July 16 and beyond. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, cover star Emilia Clarke spills some details about the fate of her character Daenerys Targaryen.
"Spoiler alert – I normally don't spend very much time in Belfast, but this last season I spent a little more time there," she said. In other words, the Mother of Dragons is coming to Westeros, people. Nearly all the scenes that take place in Westeros — including Winterfell, The Wall and Castle Black, King's Landing, Dorne, the Iron Islands, and Dragonstone — are filmed in Belfast and the surrounding countryside of Northern Ireland, extending to the coast. So we can expect to see the Mother of Dragons kicking butt all over Westeros (and definitely in Dragonstone specifically, judging by the trailer).
Advertisement
Clarke continued, hyping up the number of plot resolutions we'll see this season, a major relief for viewers hungry for answers. "It's a really interesting season in terms of some loose ends that have been tied, some really satisfying plot points, some things where you're like, 'Oh, my God. I forgot about that!'" She added, "Rumors are going to be confirmed or denied."
Of course, the big question left is whether Khaleesi will actually make it to the end of the series, which will air in 2018. Earlier this month, Clarke told the Belfast Telegraph that she is feeling pretty good about Dany's odds of making it all the way. "Right now, I'm sort of feeling — with her — optimistic," she said. "She'll probably need some help, though. I'll definitely be disappointed if she doesn't make it." As will we all, honey.
Oh, and don't expect to see Clarke popping up in one of the not-a-spinoff series in development at HBO. "I mean, I have no doubt there'll be prequels and sequels and who knows what else," she told Rolling Stone. "But I am doing one more season. And then that'll be it."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement