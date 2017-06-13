A couple seconds of new Game Of Thrones footage is better than none at all, right? I think so, especially because this new behind-the-scenes footage of season 7 doesn't just show us Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) riding into what looks like a battle with the Lannisters, but also how the special effects team was able to make it happen in the first place.
The full video, released on YouTube by HBO today, takes a look at just how much work goes into creating the massive dragons, fire, and gore that are pretty much hallmarks of this wildly successful show. As Mashable reports, the feature explores footage from both season 6 and season 7, so it can be hard to parse what's new. However, this video of Emilia Clarke riding a dragon-like contraption in front of a green screen seems to match the short glimpses we've seen in the trailer, as well as photos of her character atop the beast as he lights up the battlefield.
While we don't know too much about what's in store for the Khaleesi, in an interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Clarke says she's staying hopeful.
"Right now, I'm sort of feeling — with her — optimistic," the 30-year-old told the outlet. "She'll probably need some help, though. I'll definitely be disappointed if she doesn't make it."
However, this doesn't mean things won't get difficult for the mother of dragons, who, after all, is a Targaryen through and through.
"I think that there was always that idea that she would know where she was going to, but the reality is frightening," Clarke continued, later adding, "Dany is exploring every avenue that her kind of bloodline has been to. People have an idea of what her father was and everyone has vague idea what her brother was. She knows what those things are but it could be very easy for her to do something very rash."
For the full picture, we'll have to wait until July 16.
