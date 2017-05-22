After six seasons of humans (and Nightwalkers) stealing the show in HBO's Game Of Thrones, it's finally the dragons' time to shine. New photos released by Entertainment Weekly from the upcoming seventh season of the series show Daenerys riding atop the biggest dragon we've seen yet, proving that Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion (whichever one it is) are all grown up and hotter than ever — literally.
It's a dragon. We all get the joke, right?
While their story may not have been front and center, Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion have gone through a lot over the course of the series. They were born to Daenerys after the Khaleesi and the three eggs were burned in a fire. Before they hatched, dragons were believed to be totally extinct, so their sudden reappearance made waves throughout Westeros — and for good reason. Once trained, Daenerys was able to use the dragons to carry out punishments and as quick transportation.
That's not to say that the creatures didn't have to deal with some growing pains. In season 4, the dragons became unruly. Daenerys locked up Rhaegal and Viserion to keep them under control, but Drogon disappeared, presumably to be in the wild and let his freak flag fly. Meanwhile, Daenerys' imprisoned dragons began to turn against her, frustrated by their close quarters. Luckily, Drogon finally returned at the end of the season to rescue Daenerys once she was threatened by the Sons of the Harpy.
Daenerys and Drogon escaped, leaving Rhaegal and Viserion in Meereen. At the end of season 6, the three dragons finally reunite, and head towards Westeros with their mother in tow.
In the season 7 still, Daenerys mounts one of the dragons mid-snarl, surrounded by soldiers and fire. If no one stood a chance against the dragons before, they definitely don't now that they're roughly the size of airplanes. It just goes to show that good things come to those who wait, and that puberty works wonders — even for dragons.
