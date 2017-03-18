Kids grow up so fast. It’s hard to believe that when we were first introduced to Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons in season 1, she was holding them in the palm of her hand. Okay, that’s not entirely correct. It was more like two hands, but you get the idea.
Now, with the premiere date of the seventh season of the hit HBO series announced we’re on the prowl for details. While not much has been revealed about the seven-episode season, we know one thing. Daenerys’ dragons will be bigger. Much, much, bigger.
The kids are now fully grown and will be the size of airplanes according to director Matt Shakman.
Shakman is one of several directors in the forthcoming season.“The dragons this year are the size of 747s,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “Drogon is the biggest of the bunch — his flame is 30-feet in diameter!” EW also noted a 747 is roughly 230 feet long, with a wingspan of 210 feet.
That’s right: the dragons are now the size of airplanes. That has to be expensive. In the past Game Of Thrones has averaged ten episodes and with this season truncated by three, fans feel a bit cheated. Though HBO and showrunners made it appoint to note the overall quality of the seventh and eighth seasons will be one for the books. And perhaps bigger, badder, more destructive, fire-breathing dragons are part of that picture?
“From the beginning we’ve wanted to tell a 70-hour movie. It will turn out to be a 73-hour movie, but it’s stayed relatively the same of having the beginning, middle and now we’re coming to the end,” said showrunner David Benioff, during a SXSW panel last week.
Considering the Drogon, Viserys, and Rhaegal’s new size, fans should prepare for an epic, fiery war this season.
