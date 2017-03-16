In fact, the most expensive death occurred during the season 5 finale when Arya Stark killed Meryn Trant, the pedophilic member of the King's Guard. The scene begins with Meryn Trant abusing two young girls, before we find out that Arya has transformed herself into one of them. She jumps up, stabbing Meryn in eyes and throat. Actually, you should just watch it (warning: NSFW!).