While the seventh season of Game Of Thrones may not have as many episodes, it makes up for it with the drama. A sneak peek of the upcoming season, premiering July 16 on HBO, fully captures this by giving us our first look at what each of the key players are up to as they prepare for the Great War for the throne.
The trailer starts with Cersei (Lena Headey) noting the many enemies that surround her, but she vows that "whatever stands in our way, we will defeat it." The last of the Lannisters — or, at least, the last ones who count — are divided in their loyalty but still hold fast to their family name. Meanwhile, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), who is drawn to the leadership by birth, is equally convinced of her right to the throne — and she has the dragons to prove it.
Advertisement
Jon Snow (Kit Harington) may be the King of the North, but Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) tells Sansa (Sophie Turner) she's the last best hope against the coming storm. As for the final Stark, Arya (Maisie Williams), at least in this trailer, is still alone. However, we've learned that doesn't mean there's nothing up her sleeve. Will we finally get the family reunion we've been hoping for since the season 1 finale?
Other familiar faces make brief appearances in this quick look at what's ahead (Theon! Yara! Drogon!), but it's what we don't see that's really got us hooked. Game Of Thrones is all about the quick cuts and shadows, and just as soon as we think we've got a glimpse of what's to come, it's gone. The war we've been waiting for is finally here, but we're not sure that we — or the characters we've grown to love — are ready.
Advertisement