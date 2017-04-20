We've been salivating at every teeny-tiny breadcrumb dropped about Game of Thrones season 7 — a cryptic teaser here, a vague set report there. But we've finally got our hands on something good. Something real. Something freaking amazing, in fact.
HBO has finally (mercifully) released a first official look at the upcoming season. On Thursday, the network shared 15 brand new photos, all stills from the action next season. The good news is we've got all the major characters in play, here. There's Arya Stark; Jon Snow; Sansa Stark and Petyr Baelish; Cersei and Jaime Lannister; and the Daenerys Targaryen crew including Missandei, Tyrion, Varys, and Grey Worm.
The photos are gorgeous and illuminating, and they're making us even more excited for season 7. They reveal just enough to let us know our favorite characters are alive and kicking, but not enough to make it obvious exactly where they all are or what they're all up to. At least one burning question has also been answered by the pictures — it looks like a certain queen made it to where she was going. (We think.) The only bad news here is that we really learn nothing new: we still have to wait until July 16 to know what, precisely, all these photos mean in the context of the plot lines yet to unfold. Until then, we'll just be wildly speculating. Now that we're nearly into May, the idea of counting down to July 16 isn't that ridiculous anymore... right?
Click through to see the snaps, and get ready for an epic TV event come July, people.