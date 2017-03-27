We're still months away from the seventh season of Game of Thrones, but that doesn't mean we're not analyzing every interview with the cast members for potential spoiler-y tidbits. And in a recent conversation with The Daily Beast, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — a.k.a. Jaime Lannister — dropped some major hints about Cersei's future.
When interviewer Marlow Stern asked Coster-Waldau about Jaime's speech to Edmure Tully last season — admitting his love for Cersei — the actor got pretty close to revealing some juicy news about Cersei's love life.
Coster-Waldau said he "loved" the scene because of the depth it showed in his character. "That's what I like about Jaime: he's lost his arm and just his presence used to be enough to sway people, and he doesn't have that anymore — but he's still got his mind," the actor told The Daily Beast. "He's not like his sister and brother, but he's been on the battlefield his whole life, and knows about people's weaknesses and loving someone unconditionally — because he loves his sister unconditionally."
The next part of his answer, though, is what really has fans talking.
"Plus, there are no other suitors," Coster-Waldau told The Daily Beast. "Well, that's not true… but he has to step up and take his father's place. Wow, I was about to reveal something from Season 7 and thought, What am I doing?"
It definitely seems like the actor just revealed that Cersei will have another man in her life in the next season. (Also, props to The Daily Beast for not editing that line out of the published Q&A.) We're not sure who Cersei's "new suitor" might be — BuzzFeed suggests it's Euron Greyjoy — but anyone's better than her own brother, right?
