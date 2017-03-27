Coster-Waldau said he "loved" the scene because of the depth it showed in his character. "That's what I like about Jaime: he's lost his arm and just his presence used to be enough to sway people, and he doesn't have that anymore — but he's still got his mind," the actor told The Daily Beast. "He's not like his sister and brother, but he's been on the battlefield his whole life, and knows about people's weaknesses and loving someone unconditionally — because he loves his sister unconditionally."