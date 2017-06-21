It's hot outside, but things are looking icy in Westeros. Or, as HBO puts it in the tagline for the second full-length Game of Thrones season 7 trailer, "It may be the first day of summer, but #WinterisHere." Indeed it is.
A second two-minute trailer for the upcoming season of GOT dropped on Wednesday, to the shrieking delight of fans everywhere. And it's marvelous. We get a little bit of everything in this gorgeously edited sneak peek at all the action to come: Sansa being a badass; the Night King being evil as hell; Brienne and Podrick being the best duo ever; Arya crossing names off her list (hopefully); Jon Snow getting ready to kick some ass at the Wall; Grey Worm and Missandei making out; Petyr Baelish being a sneaky little shit; and much, much more.
Here's a rundown of the rest of the highlights. Watch the whole trailer for yourself, below.
- Winter is really, really here. That means White Walkers, which we're thrilled to see after being deprived of them in the first teaser. (It appears HBO heard our cries.)
- The Great War is also here. As Littlefinger tells Sansa, "Don't fight in the North or the South. Fight every battle everywhere. Always. In your mind." Damn, been reading Genghis Khan much, dude?
- Beric Dondarrion has a shiny new toy. We were right: Beric is back. The one-eyed the leader of the Brotherhood Without Banners (you know, the one who never seems to actually die) is toting a flaming sword now.
- There's a Ned Stark homage. At the end of the trailer, Sansa speaks her late father's words, which he once spoke to Arya: "When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives." In simple terms: "United we stand, divided we fall."
- The music choice is bomb. If it sounds familiar, that's because it's the same piece from the finale where Cersei blew up the sept. Epic shit. Does this mean someone (cough, cough, Sansa) is going to make a similarly earth-shattering power move?
- Daenerys is in Dragonstone. Arrival, confirmed. We see her looking fiercely contemplative at the island fortress once held by her Targaryen ancestry. We also see a giant-ass fleet of her warships moving across the sea.
- There are DRAGONS. Because you can't have White Walkers without dragons. And here they are in fine form, burning shit down as per Mother's orders.
- Jon Snow is making the North get its shit together. We see him leading troops into a snowy battle up north, possibly against the White Walkers. He tells his hopeful comrades in arms (whoever they're all fighting against): "For centuries our families fought together, against their common enemy. Despite their differences, together. We need to do the same if we're going to survive, because the enemy is real. It's always been real."
Game of Thrones season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.
