Arya Stark Just Got The Best Revenge & The Internet Can't Handle Her Fierceness

Madison Medeiros
Warning: This post contains major spoilers from the premiere episode of Game of Thrones Season 7.
Game of Thrones is finally back, and though the premiere episode wasn't nearly as action-packed as we hoped it'd be, our girl Arya Stark came through with a fierceness only Wonder Woman — and maybe Brienne of Tarth — could truly understand.
Over the years, we've watched as the young Stark made her way down her kill list, taking out people who have harmed her and her family like Meryn Trant. Though she hasn't yet killed Cersei Lannister or Melisandre (aka, the Red Woman), Arya ended Season 6 by killing Walder Frey — the pedophile who massacred her family at the Red Wedding — but not before she fed the creep a meat pie made out of his two sons, Black Walder and Lothar Frey. Talk about the most metal murder of all time.
Advertisement
Flash-forward to the Season 7 premiere, and OH MY GOD Arya outdid herself. The show opened on Walder Frey addressing his family and friends in a banquet hall. With a glass raised, he encouraged the lot to drink to their successes, namely annihilating the Stark family during the infamous wedding of Edmure Tully and Roslin Frey. But what starts as a celebratory speech soon grows dark as Frey tells his guests they failed their mission by not killing every Stark. Before anyone could protest, they started choking and vomiting blood.
Once everyone but a young girl had died, Frey took off his face to reveal that he had actually been Arya the entire time. Like the badass she is, Arya turned to the girl and told her to let everyone know "the North remembers."
It was EVERYTHING, and the internet agrees.
Here are some of the greatest tweets celebrating the kill that put the "Battle of the Bastards" to shame (sorry, not sorry):
Get 'em, girl.
Advertisement

More from TV

R29 Original Series