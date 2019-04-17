In a photo that seems to share lighting and a background with the prior pictures — meaning all of them were taken during the same time and place — Jaime’s brother Tyrion is reclining with a cup of wine. It’s a classic “fuck everything” Tyron pose. If the fate of humanity were on the line, it’s doubtful Dany’s Hand would be acting so blasé. However, if the life and death of Tyrion’s beloved sibling was up for debate, it’s stands to reason Tyrion would be sidelined and drinking away his troubles. It’s not like anyone would let someone so inherently biased to weigh in.