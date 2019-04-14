Last season, Cersei — duplicitous she-snake that she is – promised her forces to Jon and Daenerys. As she later revealed to Jaime, though, it was all a ruse. "Let the Stark boy and his new queen defend the North. We stay here, where we've always been," Cersei said, not quite understanding the magnitude of the White Walker army yet (unlike us, she hasn't seen the aerial shots). Cersei's planning to use the Golden Company to fund her war against Jon and Daenerys.