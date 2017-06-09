Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) only gets to be a carefree, curious boy for about half an episode in season 1 of Game of Thrones. His destiny is forever changed after he sees Jaime and Cersei Lannister canoodling through a tower window. Desperate to protect himself, Jaime sends the young Stark plunging to the ground. Though Bran loses control of his legs, he unlocks his psychic abilities. Bran may not be a warrior like his sister, Arya, but he's a warg — and that's pretty cool, too.
While Bran's far-flung siblings get involved with present-day Westerosi politics, Bran delves deeper into his family's history and the lore of the North. In fact, Bran's visions are instrumental to understanding the system his siblings are operating within. Sitting in his secluded cave North of the wall, Bran taps into a history older than Lannisters, the Targaryens, the Starks, and their wars. Bran's knowledge may be instrumental in facing off against the greatest threat of all: White Walkers.
While studying with the Three-Eyed Raven in season 6, Bran has revelations about his family's lineage, the origins of White Walkers, and Hodor's tragic backstory.
Here's your Bran Stark refresher before the season 7 Game of Thrones premieres on Sunday, July 16.
