Did You Notice This Tiny Detail About Arya In The New Stark Photos?

The site writes that in addition to Arya looking totally badass in her fur cloak and leather look, she is also in possession on a dagger. At first, it looks to just be an upgraded version of her little toothpick sword. But this dagger is one that we have seen before. It was first used in the assassination attempt against poor Bran way back in season 1 before it ended up in the hands of Petyr Baelish, aka Littlefinger, when he held it to Ned Stark's neck. Wow. Based on that, it seems that Arya checked at least one name of that list of hers and it rhymes with Shmittleshinger. This is a big revelation.