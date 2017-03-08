Game of Thrones fans, listen up. If you don't want any spoilers or even the hint of a spoiler, look away. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, actor Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran Stark — one of the few remaining Starks — didn't reveal any of the upcoming season's salient points, but he did offer up a little bit of insight.
When asked about Bran's current precarious position, Wright said that it was difficult to return to set without Hodor (Kristian Nairn) for the first time, since they've only ever filmed together. Now that he's without his transport and personal bodyguard, things are looking grim for Bran.
"Bran is in the same position he's in, which is kind of like, 'What am I gonna do? What’s gonna happen?' Is he gonna tell Jon? Is he gonna find anyone? Is he even going to make it past the Wall?" Wright told EW. "He's only with Meera now, and he's out in the middle of nowhere, so it's not looking great."
Another tidbit we learned? Wright finished filming "months ago." In fact, he wrapped his part before the end of 2016. The rest of the cast was filming well into February 2017. Does that mean that Bran is meeting an untimely end? Wright didn't reveal anything that major, but fans are using every detail to connect the dots.
And how does Wright feel about the show's inevitable end? Like the rest of us, he's not exactly ecstatic. But while viewers are going to miss the show's pageantry, drama, and unexpected twists and turns, Wright's saying goodbye to a second family. He's not completely sad, though, because the end of GoT means the beginning of other prospects.
"Like freaked out more than anything else," Wright told EW when asked about the show's conclusion. "It's been a big part of my life for seven years, just every year doing this show with the same faces, the same crew. It's kind of exciting, it’s something new with lots of new possibilities. It’s gonna be so sad."
