the Prince (or Princess) That Was Promised since, as Melisandre revealed in Season 7, the “prince” doesn’t have to be a man. The legendary warrior who forged a special sword from Valyrian steel named Lightbringer to kill the White Walkers, sacrificing himself in the process. It’s believed he will return again to do the same. According to the Red Priestess, the second coming will be contingent on five factors: He or she must be born of smoke and salt, must wake dragons out of stone, must be born under a bleeding red star, must make a sacrifice, and darkness must fall upon the earth. There are many possible Azor Ahais , but Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen are the frontrunners.