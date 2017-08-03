As the army of the dead mobilizes in the land beyond the wall, the red priestesses of R’hllor are holding out for a hero ‘till the end of the night. He’s gotta be strong. He’s gotta be fast. He’s gotta be fresh from the fight. Actually, said hero might even be a she.
That hero will be the reincarnation of Azor Ahai, a legendary figure who supposedly defeated the Others during the Long Night using a flaming sword, which he forged from stabbing the blade into his beloved wife’s heart. Cultures all over George R. R. Martin's map have legends of a sole hero who saves the world, from the name Eldric Shadow-chaser to the Last Hero to Azor Ahai. As Game of Thrones builds up to its icy and fiery climax, the chosen one will emerge.
At the start of Game of Thrones, Melisandre was convinced Stannis Baratheon was Azor Ahai, and threw magical demon-birthing abilities behind his ascent to the throne. Many tragedies and a failed war later, we know for sure that Stannis is not the Prince that was Promised. But someone must be — otherwise, Westeros is doomed.
Let's go over the elements of the Azor Ahai prophecy and see who best fits the bill.
