This article contains spoilers about the season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones. Read at your own risk!
The Hound (Rory McCann) on Game of Thrones is certainly getting more play this season — the premiere devoted a decent chunk of the 65-minute episode to the character, and Twitter users theorized that he's going to become very important. Based on his actions in the premiere, it seems that Sandor Clegane might be The Prince That Was Promised, a messianic "savior of Westeros" that exists in the religion of The Lord of Light.
Twitter certainly seems to think so. During last night's episode, he "reads" a small fire he'd built in the house his team picked for the night. He can read fire — a skill that Melisandre also has — because his facial scar comes courtesy of a flame. The Prince That Was Promised, as legend dictates, will be "reborn amidst salt and smoke" and he will eventually wield a flaming sword. Reading a fire — and having been burned by fire in his childhood — may have been foreshadowing for the Hound's destiny.
In addition, the Hound continues to stick around, despite a high volume of abuse. Remember when Arya Stark left him for dead? Yeah, he survived that. Aside from the fact that he's one of the best characters on this show, it's a little puzzling how he got this far, especially because the Seven Kingdoms aren't exactly a forgiving place. So, maybe he got this far because he, like Harry Potter, is the One True Savior of Westeros.
Ive got a strong feeling the Hound is really the Prince that was promised #GameOfThrones— Percy (@seaweedbrainyy) July 17, 2017
Crazy theory time. Is The Hound the Prince That Was Promised? #GameOfThrones— Chris Rockwell (@Boone_Faustus) July 17, 2017
the hound is the prince that was promised. He's already been blessed by fire— Fat Tony (@tony_laruso) June 27, 2016
One Reddit user explained that the Hound has also been reborn of salt at the Battle of Blackwater in season 2 of the series. So, he's had a rebirth in both salt and smoke.
Of course, the Prince That Was Promised remains an elusive prophecy. It's still not entirely clear if Azor Ahai (the warrior that the Prince will be a reincarnation of) and the Prince himself are the same person. Another Reddit user posited that Jon Snow could be the Prince and Sandor could be Azor Ahai.
Most theories about The Prince That Was Promised point at either Jon Snow or Daenerys, however. Melisandre, a priestess of The Lord of Light, has said explicitly that she believes the Prince is Jon Snow. Then, in season 5, a red priestess in Volantis names Dany as the coming savior.
George R.R. Martin and David Benioff certainly know how to keep us on our toes.
