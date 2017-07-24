The only time Grey Worm does move, is to block his love interest from removing his pants, since he doesn’t want anyone else to see the results of his castration. The short conversation the duo have about the soldier dropping trou is progressive for two big reasons. First of all, it’s inclusive in a way we rarely see on television to people who have experienced genital mutilation. Yes, Grey Worm’s entire package was stolen from him by the barbaric institution of slavery, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t deserve love or sexual pleasure, if that’s what he so desires. Grey Worm might not have a penis, yet that doesn’t make him any less of a man in Missandei's eyes. The other reason the conversation is laudable is thanks to how it’s resolved. "Please," Missandei asks Grey Worm as he holds his hand over the area where his genitals would be. Grey Worm realizes how important it is for Missandei to see all of him, and he obliges, realizing she won’t judge him for something out of his control. Missandei kisses the warrior again and leads him to bed, once again guiding the entire encounter.