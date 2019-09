When we first check in with the Stark-Snow "siblings" for season 7, we’re in Winterfell’s hearth, where all important Northern business is figured out. Jon is laying down his plans as the region’s new royal, explaining two castles need to be fortified: Last Hearth and Karhold. The former belongs to House Umber, while the latter belongs to the Karstarks, who are an ancient offshoot the Stark bloodline, going back one thousand years. Both Houses fought with Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) against the Stark alliance in the Battle Of The Bastards, with (the now-dad) Smalljon Umber (Dean S. Jagger) going so far as to hand over Rickon Stark (Art Parkinson) to his sadistic new lord. We all know how that ended for the Stark lordling . When Lord Yohn Royce of The Vale (Rupert Vansittart) recommends reducing the traitors’ castles to rubble, Sansa has a much more level-headed idea: giving the much-needed strongholds to families loyal to the New North. That way, the Stark-Snows prove there are rewards for loyalty and punishments for treason. As Sansa is dropping this knowledge, Jon’s mouth literally falls open, and he couldn’t look more uncomfortable about this young woman just yammering on next to him about policy. Ugh, how rude of her.