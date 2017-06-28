When thinking back on Game Of Thrones season 6, one storyline seems the most convolutedly complicated. That storyline belongs to incest-driven super couple Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). Yes, we all remember Cersei blew up King's Landing in a raging ball of bright green fire, but, how did she get there?
The road to this fiery jade hell was paved with dangerously high tension between the "Baratheon" royals and the Faith Militant. But there was also a trip to Riverrun, references to the Mad King, and surprise involvement from Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie). We told you season 6 was a confusing time for the Lannister duo.
So, we went back through the most important episodes to tell you exactly where we left off with Cersei and Jaime, and the exact circumstances that led them to the shocking finale. Scroll through the gallery for the refresher course you definitely need before season 7 premieres on July 16. Plus, you'll learn why things probably won't be all roses and flowers for the twins when we return to Westeros.
