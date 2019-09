There are a number of potential states of being one can experience while watching Game of Thrones. One is abject confusion upon realizing that the show's most important plot detail occurred before the HBO series even begins (see: Robert’s Rebellion ). Another is a blend of nausea and admiration at the show’s abundance of creative deaths. But the most dreaded of all? When, while watching Game of Thrones with your parents, the camera shifts to a boudoir somewhere in King’s Landing, and you experience a cringe so powerful the living room shakes with tremors of embarrassment.