There's a lot going on with the latest photos from upcoming Game Of Thrones episode “Death Is The Enemy.” Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) gets up-close-and-personal with some dragons again. Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) speak for the first time after last week's “Eastwatch" made their relationship very awkward. And Jon Snow (Kit Harington) prepares to fight some White Walkers with his merry band of misfit men (who've all cheated death).
Amid all of this excitement, it's easy to miss the fact there's a man wielding a flaming sword. There really is a fiery blade in these photos, and it's brandished by Lord Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) of the Brotherhood Without Banners.
As we mentioned recently, Game Of Thrones has a massive cast of characters, so it's easy to forget who, exactly, Beric is, and why, exactly, his sword is on fire. To answer these questions, we put together all the details on Beric, his blade, and what its fiery capabilities mean in the world of Westeros.
