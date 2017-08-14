On last night's episode of Game of Thrones, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) snooped in Littlefinger's (Aidan Gillen) room in search of a little scroll. It's "the only copy in Winterfell," apparently, and Littlefinger thinks it's very important. Ergo, we also think it's very important. The only issue is that we couldn't read the scroll for the life of us. It's a raven scroll — only about an inch wide, and decorated in teeny script. All we know if that it's from Sansa (Sophie Turner) and that it is a Very Big Deal.
Luckily, there's a whole community of people invested in figuring this stuff out. According to Vanity Fair's Joanna Robinson, Sansa wrote the scroll in season 1 just after her father Ned Stark (Sean Bean) was arrested for treason.
It reads:
"Robb, I write to you with a heavy heart. Our good king Robert is dead, killed from wounds he took in a boar hunt. Father has been charged with treason. He conspired with Robert's brothers against my beloved Joffrey and tried to steal his throne. The Lannisters are treating me very well and provide me with every comfort. I beg you: come to King's Landing, swear fealty to King Joffrey and prevent any strife between the great houses of Lannister and Stark."
Trying to read the scroll Arya found like... #GameOfThronesS7 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/vbYTm0SiYQ— Chris Kuzyk (@_KOOZ_) August 14, 2017
The scroll was Sansa writing Winterfell to swear fealty to Joffrey.— zach mong (@zachtinental) August 14, 2017
Basically Arya is going to be mad. #GameOfThones pic.twitter.com/3MWdH1wugv
Littlefinger wanted Arya to read the scroll, as evidenced by his knowing glance from behind the pillar — this guy is really creepy, have we mentioned that? His plan, if it all works out, seems to be to sow discord between the recently reunited sisters. Arya, who's already a little doubtful of her queenlike sister, now knows that her sister once swore loyalty to Joffrey (Jack Gleeson).
Trouble is, that scroll is from season one. Sansa's changed a lot. So has Arya. After all this time, Arya probably has the brains to know that Sansa didn't mean what she wrote, and that Littlefinger is a conniving little gossip queen.
